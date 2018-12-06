Tarun Gogoi terms BJP the most corrupt party in country

GUWAHATI: Former Assam Chief Minister and veteran Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on Thursday alleged, “BJP is the most corrupt party in the country. Otherwise how could the party spend so much money in flying helicopters during the electioneering for panchayat election in Assam ?”

“The BJP came to power shouting slogans against corruption indulged in by the previous Congress government in the state while its government in Assam often trumpets its ‘zero tolerance’ to corruption. How could such a party spend so generously for campaigning in panchayat election? It is the most corrupt party in the country,“ Gogoi said talking to media at his official residence in Dispur here.

Gogoi wonder why the ruling BJP which had alleged rampant corruption during the previous Congress regime in the state, has failed to bring specific charges of corruption against any of the then Congress legislators so far.

Referring to the BJP’s allegation that there was secret understanding among the Congress, AIUDF and the AGP, Gogoi accused the BJP of having covert understanding with the AIUDF. “The BJP is there in the state because of the presence of AIUDF and vice versa,” Gogoi said.

The veteran Congress leader who had patronized Himanta Bishwa Sharma while the later was in Congress ministry headed by Gogoi during the previous Congress rule, stated that Himanta Bishwa Sharma (now a BJP leader and minister in Sarbananda Sonowal government) would never become a chief minister of the state where the people wouldn’t accept such a ‘liar’ as their CM.

Gogoi further termed baseless the allegation made by the BJP leader and minister Chandra Mohan Patowary that the regional AGP had taken Rs 20 crore from Congress before the Assembly election of 2011. “I will quit public life and politics , if Chandra Mohan Patowary can prove that I gave money to the AGP. Otherwise he should quit politics. I am not aware if their leader Himanta Bishwa Sarma (then a Congress leader) had given money to the AGP,” Gogoi said.

Gogoi expressed his reservation over naming Bogibeel Bridge over Brahmaputra after former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He said foundation of Bogibeel Bridge was laid way back in 1997 and the construction was started only in 2002 by the then Government in the Centre headed by Vajpayee following repeated requests from then Congress government in Assam,” Gogoi said.