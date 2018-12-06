Smokers who roll their own cigarettes less likely to quit: Study

Smokers who roll their own cigarettes are less likely to try quitting smoking, according to a study.

Researchers from the University College London (UCL) in the UK found that the major reason for roll-your-own (RYO) smokers’ disinclination to quit appeared to be the relatively cheap cost of RYO products compared with factory-made cigarettes.

While average daily cigarette consumption by RYO users was broadly comparable to that of factory-made cigarette smokers, they only spent around half as much on smoking each week.

“With RYO cigarettes offering a lower cost alternative to factory-made cigarettes, RYO users may be more able to afford to continue to smoke and therefore less inclined to try to quit,” said Sarah Jackson from UCL.

The research was conducted over a period of nine and a half years.

Over half (56.3 per cent) of the smokers surveyed said they exclusively smoked factory-made cigarettes and over a third (36.6 per cent) said they exclusively smoked RYOs. (PTI)