RMSA teachers demand release of 5 months’ salary

TURA: RMSA Secondary school teachers from Garo Hills who are yet to be paid their salaries since July to date have urged the government to clear their dues at the earliest.

According to a statement issued here by the All Garo Hills RMSA Secondary School Teachers’ Association (AGHRSSTA), it was only after submission of several memorandums and meetings with the Chief Minister that their three months’ salaries the for the months from April to June was paid in September this year. However, payment for the remaining months stopped since then and altogether five months salaries from July to November remains pending.

“During the past two to three years we received our salary almost regularly and when we heard about the priority of education in the state from the new government, we were very happy. But the situation has become worse than before. What has happened to the promised now?” the teachers said.

The association said it was unfortunate that teachers have to beg every time to get their dues and questioned the possibility of imparting quality education if they are not given any importance.

The association added that despite financial constraints, they had rendered their services and conducted the annual examination including other school activities on their own expenses in the absence of any maintenance grant for the whole year. Taking all these into consideration, the teachers urged the government to release their pending dues before Christmas.

“Non-payment of salary on a regular basis always leads to extreme difficulties for us. Now with the onset of winter and the festive season approaching, we also have to think about our children’s comfort and happiness,” the association said.