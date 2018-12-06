New policy bars Meghalaya teachers from entering active politics

SHILLONG: There are several veteran politicians in Meghalaya, who were teachers prior to becoming politicians. However, the new education policy of the State Government has made it clear that teachers of government-aided schools and deficit teachers cannot take part in politics.

To name few politicians who were teachers earlier are former Chief Minister, JD Rymbai and former Education Minister, Ampareen Lyngdoh and now the argument is that the decision of the State Government to bar teachers of government-aided schools and deficit teachers from taking part in the politics will prevent good people from entering the field of politics and helping the society.

Talking to newsmen here on Thursday, Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui said that the new education policy which has been approved bars teachers of government-aided schools and deficit teachers from taking part in active politics “On the basis of the policy, we will frame the rules shortly,” he said.

On the argument that decision will prevent good people from entering the field of politics and helping the society, he said that the argument was good and the government did not disagree with it but earlier teachers were allowed to take part in politics since it was the need of the hour.

“ But now in education sector, we need full-time people and we feel that mixing politics with education institution will not lead to a healthy environment,” Rymbui said.

However, the decision of the government to bar teachers will not apply for teachers working in private institution since they are managed by their managing committees. The minister pointed out that full fledged government teachers had been barred from taking part in political activities since long time.

He said that the new education policy had barred teachers from entering politics after the department deliberated on the matter and found that the allowing teachers to take part in politics would hamper the development of schools

He also maintained that the government was taking a holistic view on the matter with the sole objective of streamlining the environment for the teachers in the state.