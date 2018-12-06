Meghalaya to hold district council polls as scheduled

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Government is contemplating to hold the upcoming District Council elections as scheduled.

The Government is currently looking to hold KHADC and JHADC elections on February 23 and it is not known if the necessary amendments will be incorporated in the in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution before the polls.

Speaking to newsmen here on Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong stated that the intention of the Government was to see that elections were held as schedule.

According to Tynsong, once the amendments are approved in the Sixth Schedule by the Cabinet, it has to be approved by both the House of the Parliament and then an assent has to be given by the president.

He also informed that as per the proposed amendment, the nomenclature “ District” in the Autonomous District Councils would no longer be needed.