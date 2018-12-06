Meghalaya needs traditional festivals to promote culture, tourism: Deputy CM

NONGPOH: Second Pynneh La Riti festival organised by the Confederation of Sports, Arts, and Culture (CSAC) in Ri Bhoi District concluded on Thursday amidst the enthusiastic participation of people from various parts of the Hima 12 Lyngdoh.

Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong graced the festival as chief guest and local MLA of Umsning, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong as guest of honour. Speaking at the function, Prestone Tynsong lauded the initiative of the CSAC in organising such an eventful festival which aims at preserving and reviving the culture and traditions of the people of Ri Bhoi District.

On the demand of the CSAC to declare district holiday during the famous ‘Shad Sajer’ festival of the Hima 12 Lyngdoh, Tynsong stated that since the Deputy Commissioners of the District had been vested the power to declare two days as a holiday in a year. He, therefore, urged the leaders of CSAC and the Sordar of Elaka Nongpoh, Pa’iem Wanphrang Syiem to discuss the matter with the Deputy Commissioner of Ri Bhoi District, Rosetta Mary Kurbah, in order to finalise the date for the festival to be declared as district holiday in Ri Bhoi District.

Tynsong also asked the CSAC leaders and the traditional heads to organise the third edition of this festival in 2019 in a grand way where people from across the district can actively take part and participate. He assured of government assistance in organising such a festival which will showcase the rich cultures and traditions of the people of Ri Bhoi District.

The minister also stated that the government had taken serious steps to promote tourism sector and put Meghalaya on the global map and that the government would help in bringing tourists not just from within the country, but alsdo from abroad into these kinds of traditional festivals in order to promote the economy of the people and the state.

During the two-day festival, traditional games, dance, and song performed by groups from various Raids under Hima 12 Lyngdoh in their respective traditional attires were held including showcasing of the delicious traditional food items.