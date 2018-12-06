Meghalaya Minister roots for permanent police post at Langpih

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Urban Affairs Minister, Hamlet Dohling has written to the Home Minister, James Sangma urging him to setup a permanent police outpost in Langpih.

Dohling who recently visited Langpih, in his letter to the Home Minister said that the local MLA from Rambrai-Jingram, Sordars and the people of Langpih and other adjoining areas had expressed their concern before him over the encroachment by Assam and the problems faced by them due to the unresolved inter-state boundary dispute.

He said that different NGOs from the area and leaders of different political parties had also felt the need to have a permanent police outpost in Langpih. Presently, there is only a temporary police outpost.

According to Dohling, another demand of the people in the area is to retain the polling station (Langpih, Madan Jaiaw and Nongsohran) in the same area which will help the people of the area to participate in the democratic exercise in future