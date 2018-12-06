MDA rules out CBI probe into activists’ assault

SHILLONG: The state government has ruled out any CBI probe into the assault of Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma despite demand from several quarters in this regard.

The government is inclined to entrust a judicial committee with the task of investigating into the matter.

However, the plea of Amita, who had filed a petition in the High Court of Meghalaya seeking a CBI probe into the matter, will come up for hearing on Thursday.

The family of Agnes and Amita met Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Tuesday demanding a CBI probe instead of the judicial inquiry being planned by the government.

A senior government official said after the family met the chief minister, there was another official level meeting chaired by him and attended by home department officials and DGP, among others. During the meeting, the decision was to go ahead with an independent inquiry, which will be headed by a retired judge and the government will frame the modalities in this regard.

The official said that terms of reference will be framed by the Political Department.

The Law Department will write to any retired judge seeking his availability to head the judicial inquiry committee.