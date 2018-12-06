KSU condemns random arrests

JOWAI: The Jaintia Hills district unit of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) has condemned the “random arrest of innocent individuals” in connection with the attack on CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing and her colleague Amita Sangma in the eastern district on November 8.

“East Jaintia Hills police have arrested and are still hunting for many persons without any solid evidence of their involvement in the attack and such action has created fear psychosis amongst residents of the district,” said a statement from KSU here on Wednesday.

The KSU urged the police to be “careful” while arresting suspects.

“If any law and order problem arises by such police action, the Police Department and the government will be fully responsible,” the release stated.

The union has also expressed unhappiness over the partiality shown by the Police Departments and the government towards several victims in the state. “There are several cases of rapes, murder and assaults in the state. However, the Police Department has no interest to properly investigate such cases and book the culprits under appropriate sections of law,” it said.

The KSU reminded the police that the murder of Jaintia Youth Federation president Poipynhun Majaw was neglected and none has been punished. The murder of a person by an unknown miscreant at Umlawang under Block II was not known to the Government of Meghalaya, whereas the Assam Government has already prepared for a relief to the victim’s kin, it pointed out.

“For some people, the government is ready to pay their medical expenses and even flight tickets to go anywhere in India for medical treatment but not for poor people who are not famous,” the KSU’s email statement said, adding, “This is nothing but complete partiality and the government should treat everyone equally.”

The KSU also questioned the state government for not instituting CBI inquiry into the Mookhep incident, Majaw’s murder and the killing of four persons at Langpih by Assam Police saying “now the government will discuss the handing over of the assault case at Tuber Sohshrieh village in the Cabinet”.

“We want no partiality but equality,” the KSU concluded.