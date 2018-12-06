KHNAM grills Adelbert over party chief claim

SHILLONG: Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) president Pyndapborthiaw Saiborne shot off a letter to MLA Adelbert Nongrum asking him to rectify on his claim to be the president of the Central Executive Committee (CEC).

In the letter sent on Tuesday, the CEC of KHNAM asked Nongrum when did he stake claim to be the president. Saiborne went on to say that the CEC took the decision to give the KHNAM ticket to Nongrum at the general assembly elections held this year even though there was another contender for the party ticket. The CEC reminded Nongrum that they had waited two months for him to withdraw his resignation letter as working president of the party. Saiborne said Nongrum is no longer the member of CEC after his resignation as working president.

“You are no longer the member of the CEC and you cannot elect new office bearers of the CEC,” he asserted. Saiborne reiterated his question to Nongrum as to when the general convention to elect new office bearers of the CEC was held.

He also refuted the claims of Nongrum to be the founder member of KHNAM.

“We are waiting for your response and we will not accept and recognise the CEC headed by you, until we get response,” Saiborne said. He reiterated that Nongrum’s move to approach the ECI is deceiving and misleading.