KHADC move to check exorbitant land sale deed charge

SHILLONG: Acting on complaints from sections of the people, the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) will take action against people who charge exorbitant rates to execute sale deed of lands.

Executive Member in-charge Land, Mines & Minerals Latiplang Kharkongor showed the notice of the Executive Committee (EC) of the KHADC, which pointed that village authorities, Syiem Raid and/or persons acting on their behalf within the Khasi Hills Autonomous District are charging an exorbitant rate to execute sale deed of lands which are in the range of 10 per cent of the sale value of the land.

The EC stated the general public should know that it is an illegal act and it should be immediately reported to the EC of the KHADC for appropriate action against such persons.

Speaking to reporters, he said that such a move by the village authorities will pose difficulty to people who are not well off especially those who take loan.

“We can summon and seek explanation on the exorbitant rates charged by them especially by the village heads,” he said.