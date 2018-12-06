Hills of Northeast strike an instant chord: Yami Gautam

GUWAHATI: For actor Yami Gautam, the hills of the Northeast strike an instant chord.

The Bollywood personality of Sanam Re and Vicky Donor fame, who was here on her second visit to the city, on Thursday, said that since she belonged to Himachal Pradesh, the greenery and the beauty of the region and its hills, rekindled memories of the north Indian state where she was born.

“This is my second visit to Guwahati and already I am in love with the hills and greenery. It is one of the most beautiful cities. Not just the closeness to nature, the food, the sweet people and their love adds to the beauty of the Northeast,” Yami, attired in a red gown, said after inaugurating the flagship store of Reliance Jewels, a leading jewellery brand, on GS Road here.

Asked about what makes jewellery special, she said that it “was an extension to one’s personality.”

“Jewellery has always been an integral part of my life and I love exploring unique designs for different moments,” she added.

The actor said that she was eager for another visit to the region soon.

“The love and warmth of the people and the culture that you have in the region is what we actors actually work for to earn. It makes the place more beautiful too. I love the Assamese gamosa (traditional towel), with which we are welcomed every time we come here. I have kept them at home. I wish we could have more handloom products and items made by artisans in Mumbai and other places,” she said.

Asked about her fitness mantra, the actor who turned 30 on November 28 this year said that she exercises every day. “I just do any kind of physical activity I feel like doing. But I did have cake and macaroni with cheese on my birthday,” she quipped.

On her latest film, Uri (based on the Surgical Strike), which is set for a January 2019 release, she said the experience she had with the cast, including co-actor, Vicky Kaushal, and crew was really good.