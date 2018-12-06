Dimchrang Festival at Ampati on December 19 & 20

AMPATI: In keeping with the tradition of winter festivals to promote local art and culture as well as to promote local talents during the holiday season, South West Garo Hills District Administration has decided to organize Dimchrang Festival 2018 at Ampati Mini Stadium on December 19 and 20.

The festival will be organized in collaboration with Ampati Arts & Cultural Society, Tourism and Arts & Culture departments with the involvement of all line departments as well as SBI branches in the district.

In this connection a meeting of all the district officers and senior citizens was held at DRDA conference hall, Ampati on Thursday which was presided over by Deputy Commissioner & Chairman, Ampati Arts & Cultural Society, Ramkumar S to chalk out the events and other details.

The festival would start with a Grand Carnival on December 19 and various events and attractions including, cultural events, talent competition, traditional games & sports, healthy baby show, fashion show, painting and drawing competition, traditional cooking competition, photography contest, Horticulture Mela and musical performance by local artistes and rock bands would be packed in during the two-day festival.

As many as 60 stalls, including exhibition of handloom & handicraft items, food stalls, etc, would be put up at the venue by the line departments, NGOs and SHGs during the festival.