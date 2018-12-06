Court rider to delay panel work

SHILLONG: The recent High Court order asking the state government to exercise restraint on the Harijan Colony issue will compel the High Level Committee (HLC) to go slow on the matter.

A state government source said on Wednesday that the HLC was supposed to complete the task in December but it will abide by the court order.

The single bench of the High Court of Meghalaya headed by Justice SR Sen on December 3 had ordered the government not to take any further steps till the application of the petitioner, Harijan Panchayat Committee, is heard.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s lawyer N Benipal said peace and order is maintained but indirectly, the government is creating unnecessary pressure on Harijan Colony.

He urged the court to pass necessary order.

The lawyer based his plea on newspaper reports related to the statement of HLC chairman and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong that the Harijan Colony residents should submit their land documents to the Shillong Municipal Board by December 10.

The Board had issued a notice in this regard on November 26.

However, the court said the counsel for the petitioner should file an appropriate application supported by an affidavit as he is not inclined to consider newspaper clipping.

After receiving the application, the matter will be heard and decided accordingly after 10 days, the court said.