Civil Defense Minister lauds Home Guard award recipients

TURA: Meghalaya Minister for Civil Defense and Home Guards, Metbah Lyngdoh on Thursday congratulated the recipients of awards from the force for their meritorious services and performances in the line of duty adding, this would also be an inspiration for others to discharge their duties diligently.

Lyngdoh was speaking at the 56th Annual Day Celebration of Civil Defense and Home Guards held at Aglanggre Playground in Tura, which he attended as the Chief Guest in the presence of Director General, Civil Defence and Home Guards, R P Agarwal, other distinguished dignitaries and Officers of the department.

Emphasizing on the significant role played by the department for assisting in any kind of emergency and also whenever calamities, both natural and manmade take place in the region, Lyngdoh said that the spirit of service is of the highest order. Further, he stated that the department provides help to the state police and civil administration in maintenance of law and order, in meeting security requirements of many central and state Government departments and private sector undertakings.

The Minister asserted that they also serve the society by imparting training to the Home Guard volunteers and conducting various training courses on Civil Defence subjects including disaster management. Moreover, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) drawn from the personnel of Civil Defence & Home Guards trained by the NDRF have exclusively been devoted to the task of disaster management and have done a commendable job in conducting rescue operations at Garo Hills during floods and landslides etc, he added.

Director General of Civil Defence and Home Guards, R P Agarwal also spoke on the same lines and lauded the Awardees for their dedicated and commendable service to the people of the region. He informed that many Home Guard personnel have been deployed during the Assembly elections this year and added that the department aims to make the Central Training Institute in Shillong as a model institute in the region.

The Awardees were later presented Medals and Certificates by the Chief Guest. Earlier during the programme, the Chief Guest took the general salute and also inspected the parade contingents along with the parade Commander.