Central minister assures more funds for tribal devp in state

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs Jaswantsinh Bhabhor has assured more funds for tribal development in Meghalaya.

He held a review meeting with Cabinet Minister Kyrmen Shylla and the state government officials on Wednesday.

When asked whether the Centre would sanction more funds for the state, the minister said, “As far as development of Meghalaya is concerned, we are committed.”

During the meeting, the Union Minister and the state government officials discussed about the proposals which the state government needs to submit for different schemes and programmes for tribals.

Bhabhor appreciated the state government for effectively implementing various schemes for the development of tribals in the state and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for efficiently handling the Tribal Affairs Department.

Stating that the Prime Minister wants to take tribals forward and towards development, the MoS added that the state government is making best efforts to implement various schemes meant for tribals in the state.