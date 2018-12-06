2 polling stations to go for re-poll: Assam election panel

GUWAHATI: Assam State Election Commission on Thursday disclosed that about 42 polling stations would undergo repoll in the coming days, with as many as 27 of them in Lakhimpur district alone.

The first phase panchayat elections were held across 16 administrative districts, mainly in Upper Assam besides Kamrup and Kamrup (metro), on December 5. However, there have been “reports of errors in names and symbols apart from voter names going missing in the lists”.

“The date for re-poll in Lakhimpur however is yet to be finalised as we are awaiting the report from the district administration. But the remaining districts, with just have a few centres each where the exercise is necessary, will go for re-poll on December 7,” a state election commission official told The Shillong Times on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the commission has directed fresh poll for two polling stations under Sivasagar election district namely, No. 84 Kakurachua LP School and No. 89 Purani Lunpuria LP School (Ka) under No. 13 Dupdor ZPC, which will be held on December 7.

The commission viewed that the poll taken on December 5 at the two polling stations was vitiated to such an extent that results of the poll there could not be ascertained.

“The re-polling was ordered following the report of the deputy commissioner, Sivasagar recommending fresh poll for the aforesaid polling stations on the ground that some ballot papers of other polling stations were used by the electors in these two polling stations,” an official statement said.