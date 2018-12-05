Xiaomi eyes greater NE presence

GUWAHATI: Smartphone brand Xiaomi is looking at scaling up its retail presence across the region to drive its market share in not just phones but television and a range of eco-system products.

“Our presence outside Assam, which has a 26 per cent market share, has been limited. But in the next six months, we will be increasing our retail presence in the other states of the Northeast, including Meghalaya, Raghu Reddy, Head of Online Sales, Xiaomi India, told The Shillong Times after the launch of a new smartphone and a smart TV brand here on Tuesday.

Xiaomi launched its Redmi Note 6 Pro and Mi LED smart TV series here besides unveiling the range of eco-system products such as Mi Band 3, Mi Air Purifier 2S, Mi Home Security Camera 360°, and Mi Luggage which have gained widespread popularity across India.

“We have 500 Mi stores currently in the country of which around 53 are in the Northeast. The response in the region, in terms of market share, has been good over the years. Our plan is to launch 5000 Mi stores in the country by the end of 2019,” Reddy said.

Xiaomi has 25 large format retail stores in Assam and seven of them are in Guwahati. This is apart from 144 multi-brand outlets in the state.