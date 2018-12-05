Women in Agriculture Day observed in Tura

TURA: Women in Agriculture Day was observed on Tuesday by the College of Community Science (Home Science), Central Agricultural University (CAU) at its college premises at Sangsanggre near Tura.

Speaking during the programme, CAU Chancellor, Dr S Ayyappan, a former Director General of ICAR and Secretary, DARE, Government of India who was among those who presided over the programme stressed on the need to encourage agripreneurship (entrepreneurship in agriculture), start-ups, and proper linkages to market the processed food and other products to other states of India and even abroad. “The North-East has been blessed with salubrious climate and abundant horticultural crops. Women should be encouraged to venture into business avenues in order to uplift the economy of the region,” Dr Ayyappan remarked.

Prof M Premjit Singh, Vice Chancellor of CAU appreciated the integral role of women in balancing their role as homemakers and diligent farmers. He lauded the college for its contribution towards extensive education. “Many women have benefitted from the various training programmes that have been organized by the various departments of the college. Central Agricultural University is also proud of its 109 alumni students who are now Agricultural Research Scientists in various parts of the country,” said Professor Singh.

During the programme, 6 local agripreneurs were felicitated by the guests.

It may be mentioned that women belonging to various parts of Garo Hills were trained in Value-Addition of locally-available food products, and bakery and confectionery by the faculty members of the college. They have now started their own enterprises and are producing various value-added products like wafers, squash, and candies from banana, jackfruit, tapioca, and carambola.

While sharing her story, one of the local agripreneurs, Baldilla T Sangma informed the gathering that her products have become very popular in her village, Jengichatgre and in other parts of Garo Hills to such an extent that she is unable to meet the demand. She thanked the college for facilitating her further training at Bangalore and Guwahati.

Dean of CAU, Dr Puspita Das, teaching faculty, farmers including women were among those who attended the programme.