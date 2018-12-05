Woman’s body recovered on bank of Umshyrpi River

SHILLONG: Naked body of a young woman was recovered here on the banks of River Umshyrpi on late Tuesday night.

SP (City) Steve Rynjah on Wednesday said that the woman who was of 23-25 years in age, was a resident of Nongmynsong and had been missing since November 30.

Police are suspecting rape and murder but awaiting the postmortem report before arriving a any conclusion

It is said that the woman’s did not bear mark of any serious injury but the details of the cause of her death will be ascertained only after the postmortem report.

The body was found on the bank of river Umshyrpi near Mathura compound under Jhalupara Police outpost and the place from the where body was recovered was steep and police had to use flood lights to recover the body

The woman had separated from her husband and was living with her brother in Nongmynsong.

The police were informed by the family that they were initially not worried about her absence as she used to frequently visit her friends and stay out with her friends for few days.