Tribal Affairs Minister lauds Meghalaya govt

SHILLONG: Union Minister of State for Tribal Affairs, Jaswantsinh Bhabhor has appreciated Meghalaya Government for effectively implementing various schemes for the development of tribals in the state.

Talking to media persons here on Wednesday after holding a review meeting with the State Government officials and Minister, Kyrmen Shylla here, Bhabhor said that the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma was looking after the tribal affairs department in the best manner and he was also supporting the work in the department.

Stating that the Prime Minister wants to take tribals forward and towards development he added that the State Government was making best efforts to implement various schemes meant for the tribals in the state.

During the meeting, the Union Minister and the State Government officials also discussed about the proposals which the Meghalaya Government needs to submit for different schemes and programmes for the tribals.

When asked if the Centre would sanction more funds for the state, the Union Minister said, “ As far as development of Meghalaya is concern, We are committed.”