SSA teachers request clearance of pending dues before Christmas

TURA: With Christmas festivities just round the corner, teachers under the banner of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) have resumed their demand for release of their pending salaries and arrears.

In their memorandum to Education Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui, the teachers demanded the release of their pending salaries from the month of September to November including December 2018 with immediate effect.

Besides pending salaries, the teachers are yet to receive their pending arrears for the years 2016-17 as per PAB. Reminding that repeated petitions have already been submitted to concerned authorities, the teachers sought that both their pending salaries and arrears are released before December 13 this year.

According to the teachers, the State Project Director (SPD) during a meeting recently assured them that their pending dues would be cleared before Christmas. The teachers urged the Education Minister to follow up the matter to ensure that the assurance is kept. The teachers also threatened to launch a democratic protest all over Garo Hills if their demand is not fulfilled.