Re-polling in some centres on Dec 7: Assam poll panel

GUWAHATI: The Assam State Election Commission said that re-polling would be held on December 7 in some districts where there have been reports of some “errors” in regard to voter names and party symbols.

The first phase of the panchayat polls were held across 16 administrative districts in Assam with a case of people burning a ballot box in Biswanath district also reported.

Addressing reporters here on Wednesday evening, state election commissioner, H.N. Bora disclosed that there have been some reports of “errors” in regard to voter names and symbols from some districts.

“We are yet to receive a formal report. But re-polling will be held in some districts on December 7,” Bora said.

The election commissioner informed that the polling percentage in the first phase of polls was 65.05 till 3pm.

“This figure should go up by at least 10 per cent as the polling was still going on after the scheduled time of 3pm. In the previous poll, the polling percentage was 76.76 per cent as against 67.25 per cent in 2007-08,” he said.

Asked about the errors in voter lists”, Bora said that the voters too had a responsibility of checking their names in the lists (which are updated) before voting day rather than on the voting day. “But still our deputy commissioners are trying to take measures. But, re-polling will be held wherever there is a confirmation of voters not finding their names in the lists,” he said.

The state election commission also announced that there would be 9428 polling stations in the second phase of the rural poll in the remaining ten districts and subdivisions on December 9, of which 4481polling stations are marked comparatively safe, 3081 sensitive and 1866 polling stations very sensitive.

“There will be 35,056 candidates in the fray and 64, 21, 518 voters in the second phase polls,” Bora said.