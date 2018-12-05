Pala happy with judicial inquiry

SHILLONG: Congress MP from Shillong Vincent H Pala has not supported the opposition’s demand for a CBI inquiry into the attack on activists Agnes Kharshiing and Amita Sangma in East Jaintia Hills on November 8.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Pala said the government has done the right thing to set up an independent inquiry.

“I think judicial inquiry is enough. If people are not satisfied with the findings of the probe, the government can think of a probe by some independent agencies,” Pala said.

Earlier during the special session, Leader of the Congress party Mukul Sangma had asked the government to order a CBI inquiry while raising doubts about the integrity of those officials posted in East Jaintia Hills.

Reacting to a query, the Shillong MP said, “It is an easy thing to blame the officials. But my question is how would officers know of the incident which has taken place in far off places? It is an easy thing to blame someone. But this is my personal observation,” he said.

When asked about the government’s denial of illegal mining, Pala said it is difficult to come to a conclusion without proper verification.

“Mining is an expensive affair. Personally, I am involved in coal mining business for the last 30 to 40 years. In the present context, I do not think there is illegal mining,” he said.

He maintained that when one transports the assessed coal from the mining areas to the main road, it cannot be termed as illegal mining.

“When miners expect that transportation of coal will be allowed by the NGT, then they bring coal from the mines (as it is expensive for them to bring them to the main road) I have noticed recently when I visited the mining areas, there are no freshly dug mines since there is water filled up in the mines and taking the water out from the mine is expensive,” he added.