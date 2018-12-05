Opp MDCs oppose EC decision to auction trees from GH

TURA: Opposition MDCs in the GHADC on Wednesday strongly opposed the decision taken by the NPP led EC to cut timber from the reserved forests for auctioning in a bid to pay the pending salaries of its employees.

The MDCs stated that GHADC being the protector of land, forest, culture and tradition, selling the property of Garo Hills by it was unacceptable and condemnable.

“Being leaders who are responsible for protecting the environment, they should instead encourage the people to plant more trees. But the NPP led EC is setting the wrong example. If the EC justifies deforestation, what do they expect the people to do,” they questioned.

The MDCs said that instead of cutting down trees as a onetime solution, they should instead come up with innovative ideas to generate revenue for a life time solution to pay the salaries. Pointing out that Garo Hills is famous for its dense forests and greenery, the MDCs demanded that the decision is revoked keeping in view the future of the society.