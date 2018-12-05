NE students team interacts with President at Rashtrapati Bhavan

GUWAHATI : A team of 26 students and seven teachers from all the Northeastern states who have been taken on a National Integration Tour by Assam Rifles, interacted with the President of India, Ramnath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi on Wednesday.

During the interaction, the President inquired about the well being and challenges faced by the youth of the Northeast region and encouraged them to work hard and contribute towards the development and elation of the region.

The students are part of the National Integration Tour which is underway from December 1 to 11. The tour has been organised by Aizawl Battalion of Assam Rifles under the aegis of Directorate General Assam Rifles. The tour was flagged off by Director General of Assam Rifles in Shillong on December 1 last.

The tour team has so far interacted with Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju and Lt Gen Asit Mistry, GOC, Delhi Area as part of the tour and visited many places of historical importance in the capital to include Red Fort, Akshardham Temple and Indian Heights School in New Delhi.

The team is scheduled to meet Vice Chief of Army Staff, visit to Rajputana Rifles Centre and v Agra in days to come as part of the tour.