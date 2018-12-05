Minister suggests vendors’ zone at MTC oil depot

SHILLONG: Urban Affairs Minister Hamlet Dohling has suggested that the oil depot of the Meghalaya Transport Corporation on Quinton Road can be turned into a vending zone for hawkers.

Dohling, along with officers of the Shillong Municipal Board and the district administration, conducted an inspection of the congested Police Bazar.

Hawkers’ encroachment of footpaths has become a nightmare for pedestrians as well as vehicles in the city and the government has been facing a tough time in relocating and rehabilitating them.

The minister met hawkers sitting in rows in front of the OB shopping mall and the opposite footpath.

During inspection, many hawkers told the minister that they were not registered with vending committees and some blamed non-tribal hawkers for the congestion.

Some hawkers did not have any documents to prove their citizenship of Meghalaya and some showed EPICs from Bihar and West Bengal. There were also a few hawkers who had EPIC from Meghalaya.

Dohling informed them that they have to register themselves. He also found that some shopkeepers in Police Bazar have extended their temporary stall thereby eating into space on that particular stretch.

The minister also visited Quinton Road and found the MTC oil depot locked. Speaking to media persons later, Dohling said the depot can be turned into a vending zone for hawkers and the matter will be taken up with the Transport Department.

Stating that the matter is pending before the court, he also said the issue of congestion will be discussed in a meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday which will be attended by the chief minister, chief secretary, DGP and others.

The Minister also intends to conduct similar inspection at Motphran which too remains clogged with hawkers, pedestrians and vehicles.

Parking woes

Dohling found that the two-wheeler parking lot at Khyndailad was allowing two-wheelers to park even outside its jurisdiction and on the road which was leading to congestion.

After the intervention of the minister, people looking after the parking lot were quick to remove the two wheelers from the main road.