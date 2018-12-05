GSMC urges Centre to form state re-organisation panel to create Garoland State

SHILLONG: The Garoland State Movement Committee (GSMC) urged the Central government to constitute the State Re-organisation Commission to pave the way for creation of a Garoland State.

The Garoland State Movement Committee led by its chairman Nikman Ch Marak held a rally in Additional Secretariat Parking Lot here to press for the demand for a Garoland State on Wednesday.

“We will remind and request the government that the State Re-organization Commission must be constituted to solve our long standing demand for a Garoland and to give a lasting solution to all the new state demands,” he said.

Asserting that the demand for Garoland is a political issue, he said, “If political will is there, then no one can stop, even IAS officers or lawyers, even we also cannot stop. It all depends on political leaders.”

The Committee formed in 2012, will continue with its democratic means for fulfillment of the long pending demand of the Garos for a Garoland.

The committee urged the Central and state government to initiate dialogues with the groups demanding Garoland.

“The Garoland State Movement Committee is committed to non-violence movement to address the demand. We hope and believe that the long-pending demand can be solve through free and open dialogue across the negotiating table,” he said

He asserted that governments in the past did not pay heed to the sustained demand for separate Garoland raised by different political parties and social organizations.

Referring to reports about the proposed Garoland map in media and social media, he said the committee had not yet come up with any map but would wait for negotiation to take place with the government.

Concerns were raised on the inclusion of many Khasi areas in the proposed Garoland map submitted by disbanded Garo militant outfit.

However, Marak maintained that all stakeholders, political parties, different NGOs would be taken into confidence to discuss over the Garoland map to ensure no untoward incident and communal tension stem from the bickering over the map.

He informed that Garo inhabitants residing in numerous areas of Khasi Hills, Jaintia Hills, R-Bhoi, West and South West Khasi hills, have not communicated and not joined the protest.

As for Garos residing in Assam, he said, “They have not joined us. We cannot go and force them to support the committee. If they are willing to join, then we will sit and discuss with them.”

He pointed out that there were Garos in Assam who are demanding for Autonomous Council and met the CM of Assam and there were Garos living in Tripura, West Bengal and Nagaland as well.

“We will put forth the agenda to them whether they will join us or not. If yes, we will sit and discuss and if not, it is up to them,” Marak said.

He said the difference in language, tradition, culture, custom, landholding system and local governance is different from the tribal communities of Khasi and Jaintia which lay the basis for the demand for a separate state.

“The backwardness and underdevelopment of Garo Hills also forced us to demand for a separate state. By creating a separate state, we will solve issues of militancy, backwardness in education etc,” he said.

Marak said the committee had sought an appointment with the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma who is yet respond.

Asserting that the NPP must not forget the demand for Garoland, he said, “NPP which is leading the government, had taken up the issue in its agenda during 2014 Lok Sabha election.”