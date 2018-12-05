Govt depts yet to pay power dues of Rs 35 cr

SHILLONG: The state government departments owe Rs 35 crore to MeECL for providing power.

The government departments had defaulted in paying the dues resulting in MeECL’s inability to clear the dues to NEEPCO and similar bodies for purchasing power.

The government resorted to load shedding from December 1 since NEEPCO has regulated power supply.

Power Minister James Sangma discussed the matter with department officials in a meeting held on Monday in the wake of load shedding.

A senior government official said on Tuesday that the meeting discussed about the delay on the part of several government departments to clear the dues to MeECL.

“The state government departments are yet to pay Rs 35 crore to MeECL as power dues and the meeting decided to follow up the matter so that it can pay the power dues to NEEPCO and others,” the official added.

While dues to NEEPCO will be around Rs 500 crore, the MeECL has to clear several crores of rupees to other firms for purchasing power.