East Khasi Hills gets woman DC

SHILLONG: Director of Arts and Culture Department M War Nongbri has been posted as the new deputy commissioner of East Khasi Hills district in a reshuffle effected by the government in the state bureaucracy on Tuesday.

As per the notification issued by the government, Commissioner and Secretary, Sports and Youth Affairs and East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, PS Dkhar has been relieved of his post as the Deputy Commissioner.

Wilfred Nongsiej, who was the joint secretary of the Water Resources Department, has been appointed as the Director of Arts and Culture Department.

He will continue to function as the joint secretary of the Water Resources Department.

V Syiem, joint secretary of Political and Border Area Development departments would also function as the secretary of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission.

She has been relieved of her functions as the joint secretary, Political Department.

The secretary of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission and joint secretary of the Sericulture and Weaving Department, WAM Booth has been posted as Director, Sports and Youth Affairs and also the joint secretary to the same department.

She has been relieved of her functions as the secretary of the Meghalaya Public Service Commission and joint secretary of the Sericulture and Weaving department.

Another notification said R Lyngdoh has been relieved of her functions as the MD of Mawmluh Cherra Cements Limited and MN Nampui will be the new MD.

Nampui has been relieved of her functions as the Director of DIPR and the CEO of the Shillong Municipal Board, BS Sohliya would also function as the Director of the Information and Public Relations Department.