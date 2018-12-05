Conrad admits to challenge in naming common candidate

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has asserted that it is a challenge for the MDA coalition to select a common candidate for the Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to media persons here on Tuesday, Sangma said all political parties in the alliance are discussing the matter within their respective parties and no final decision has been arrived at till now.

Asserting that the identity of every political party needs to be respected as some have their own base, he admitted that it is a challenge to arrive at a consensus as far as common candidate is concerned. “In a few weeks’ time, we will know the real situation,” the chief minister added

The idea of the MDA to field common candidates both in Shillong and Tura parliamentary constituencies seems to be falling apart with BJP deciding to contest both the seats whereas other parties supporting the alliance too have proposed names as the common candidate.

UDP is projecting its former MLA Jemino Mawthoh while HSPDP has proposed the name of its sitting MLA Renikton Lyngdoh Tongkhar.

The PDF is also contemplating to present its candidate in the meeting of the MDA.