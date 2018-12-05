Concrete pavement inaugurated under Umsning constituency

NONGPOH: The aspirations of the people of Lum Roman and Umsohlang under Umsning constituency to have a cement concrete footpath on the muddy road near a paddy field has finally come true when the local legislator of Umsning, Jason Sawkmie Mawlong on Wednesday inaugurated the same.

“We have been asking schemes for construction of a footpath here from several of the past legislators, but our request fall on deaf ear, the villagers suffers a lot while crossing this particular road because it is muddy especially during rainy seasons” one of the village leader of Lum Roman said.

The inaugural function of the footpath which was constructed under SRWP scheme was also attended by the Chairman of Umsning Town Dorbar, Anthony Makdoh, headmen of Lum Roman and Umsohlang, other village leaders and the local residents at large.