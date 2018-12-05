CM not keen on CBI probe

SHILLONG: Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said he could not commit to the request for a CBI inquiry as made by the family members of Agnes Kharshiing.

“I told them that the government’s intention is to have a complete independent inquiry. We will not have to do anything with the inquiry as such and we are having a meeting shortly to decide on how we will move forward with that,” he told reporters after his meeting the family members.

According to the chief minister, the most important part like any other inquiry is that it should be independent in nature.

Replying to a query that not many arrests were made, he said there will not be any interference into the investigation by the police and arrests will be made on the basis of evidence.

“Police are doing their job. We cannot pick up any person randomly and our moves should be based on the evidences collected,” he said, adding that police are aggressively following up the case.

Stating that the government has to strike a balance, Sangma said the government cannot allow too many people who are innocent to be picked up and harassed.

He, however, admitted that the police are facing challenges.

When asked to comment on the prime accused belonging to NPP, Sangma said, “It does not make a difference to us on who belongs to which party. There is no issue of anybody belonging to any political party and if there is evidence against the persons who committed the crime, action will be taken against them.”

On the other hand, Sangma said he would not like to use the word coal mafia.

When asked about the nexus between coal barons and politicians, Sangma said, “I am saying it is up to you how you would like to say. But all I am saying is we should be more focused on the issue. There is a socio-economic condition that we face.”

Earlier, the family of Agnes Kharshiing had requested the government for a CBI probe instead of an independent fact-finding inquiry.

Speaking to reporters later, Agnes’s John Kharshiing said, “Society has lost faith in a fair investigation for the prosecution of the accused persons behind this attack conducted by the state agencies.”

In the letter, the family members asserted that cases pertaining to the deaths of RTI activist Poipynhun Majaw, sub-inspector of Patharkhmah PJ Marbaniang, the murder of a son of Doloi Elaka Nongkhlieh on July 2015 have not made much headway.

John maintained that inquiry is only a report and if investigation is made by CBI there is a time frame for charge-sheet and arrest. “There is a difference between inquiry and investigation,” he asserted.

Though they are thankful to the government for the independent probe but the family wants CBI.

John said, “In CBI investigation there will be chargesheet but enquiry will have to be submitted to the state government. The state government may accept or not or it may turn to a second enquiry like in the case of Mookhep. CBI will probe all angles.”

The immediate family members of Agnes and Amita presented a memorandum to Sangma expressing their gratefulness to the government for the treatment intervention.

Echoing John, Agnes’ friend Amita said CBI should take up the case, “There is no trust. What are they doing till date? Till now they are not arrested, nobody knows where they are hiding. Hence, I want only CBI.”