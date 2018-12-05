Casual workers body opposes retention of unqualified worker

TURA: The All Garo Hills Muster Roll Workers Union (AGHMRWU) in Tura on Wednesday objected to the Forest Department retaining a certain employee in his post by declaring him as a ‘highly skilled worker’ and enabling him to enjoy the perks and benefits related to his post, despite the said individual allegedly not being in possession of requisite authentication in the form of supporting documents and certificates.

The objection came following a reply to an RTI query sought by the union from the Divisional Forest Officer cum Public Information Officer in charge of West, South and South West Garo Hills on ‘Parameters used or considered for conferment of highly skilled status to workers’. The reply to the query had stated Parameter – 1 as ‘RCW with more than 10 years of service be treated at par with highly skilled wage employee and Parameter – 2 as ‘Highly skilled means expert in the work requiring great skills’.

The union said that as per the RTI reply, the employee in question was not eligible to continue in his post or enjoy the perks and benefits which go with his position as he lacked expertise in computer related office works or posses necessary documents from recognized or registered institutes.

“As the worker is not in possession of any supporting certification, his continuation as ‘highly skilled worker’ (with wage benefits) is tantamount to gross injustice to other casual workers who are as (or even more) skilled than he is in other spheres of works but are not enjoying the corresponding pecuniary benefits,” the General Secretary of the union, Cafieldson M Sangma said.

Sangma also alleged that despite repeated reminders of the matter, there appears to be a deliberate attempt on the part of the authority to shield the said worker, and warned that the union would take its own course of action from December 20 if no action is taken to rectify the matter.