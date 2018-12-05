Assam Cong moves poll panel over “PMO announcement”

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee has written a letter to the Assam State Election Commission to take necessary action against the Prime Minister’s Office for “violating election conduct by announcing during poll day that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would inaugurate the Bogibeel Bridge on December 25.”

A statement issued by APCC said that a section of media had reported on Wednesday morning (when the first phase panchayat election was under way in 16 districts of Assam) that the Prime Minister, according to the PMO, was scheduled to open the bridge on December 25.

“Such an announcement from the PMO at a time when polling was under way is a clear violation of the model code of conduct. It will undoubtedly influence a section of voters while the BJP will also try to woo voters,” it said.

“Therefore, we request the commission to take the matter on a priority basis and initiate action against the PMO in accordance with the law,” the statement added.

The historic bridge, the foundation of which was laid 21 years ago and construction began in 2002, will link Dibrugarh on the south bank to Dhemaji in the north apart from cutting travel time and improving connectivity.