AHAM chief hopes Conrad to pursue Garoland demand

SHILLONG: A’chik Holistic Awakening Movement (AHAM) president, Champion Sangma stated that late Purno Sangma had handed over the baton to his son, Conrad Sangma, the current Chief Minister, fulfill the demand for Garoland.

“So if the son of late PA Sangma cannot fulfill the dreams of his father, he is not fit to be called the son of PA Sangma,” he told reporters while holding procession for the demand for Garoland on Wednesday.

Asserting that late Purno fought his last elections on the very issue of Garoland demand, he expressed optimism that Conrad would fulfill the demand for Garoland.

Asked, he said the Garoland would become a reality maintaining that they continue to press their demands which are a constitutional right even though the Parliament will take the final call.