MHIS-IV registration from next year

SHILLONG: Registration for the fourth phase of the Megha Health Insurance Scheme (MHIS) in convergence with a central health scheme will start in the beginning of 2019 though it may be launched before December 20, said Health Minister AL Hek on Monday.

Hek said continuous efforts are being made to roll out the scheme at the earliest. “The government is keen to launch the scheme before December 20 to present it to the people as a Christmas gift,” he added.

The state nodal agency of MHIS on Monday signed the contract with Reliance General Insurance Co Ltd for implementation of the fourth phase in convergence with Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.

The contract was signed by Pravin Bakshi, CEO of MHIS and secretary in the Health and Family Welfare Department. Hek and Reliance General Insurance’s Dr Saumya Kumar Misra were also present.

The government intends to provide quality health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to all families of the state, barring state and central government employees.