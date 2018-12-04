Kin of Agnes Kharshiing want CBI probe into assault

SHILLONG: The immediate family members of CSWO president, Agnes Kharshiing requested the government for Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe instead of an independent fact finding inquiry into the brutal assault on her and one of her colleagues, Amita Sangma.

Speaking to reporters after meeting the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the brother of Agnes, John Kharshiing said, “Society has lost faith in a fair investigation for the prosecution of the accused persons behind this attack conducted by the state agencies.”

In the letter, the family members asserted that cases pertaining to the deaths of RTI activist Poipynhun Majaw, Sub-inspector of Patharkhmah, PJ Marbaniang, the murder of a son of Doloi Elaka Nongkhlieh on July 2015 have not made much headway.

In this connection, the family members requested the state government to consider for a time-bound investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to ensure a free and fair and impartial investigation.

John maintained that inquiry is only a report and if investigation is made by CBI there is a time frame for chargesheet and arrest. “There is a difference between inquiry and investigation,” he asserted.

Though they are thankful to the government for instituting the independent probe but the family members want CBI.

John said, “In CBI investigation there will be chargesheet, but enquiry report will have to be submitted to the state government. The state government may or may not accept it. Even the government may go for a second enquiry like in the case of Mookhep. CBI will probe all angles.”

The immediate family members of Agnes Kharshiing and along with Amita Sangma presented a memorandum to Sangma expressing their gratefulness to the government for facilitating medical treatment for them.

Echoing John, Agnes’ friend, Amita Sangma said the government CBI should take up the case, “There is no trust. What are they doing till date? Till now they are not arrested, nobody knows where they are hiding. Hence, I want only CBI.”