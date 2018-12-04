Greater transparency in project implementation now: Singh

GUWAHATI: DoNER minister, Jitendra Singh has said that there has been greater transparency in implementation of projects in the Northeast over the past four years.

Addressing reporters after the second meeting of the NITI Forum for North East here, Singh said that the detailed project reports under the modified guidelines are approved by the state empowered committees before the fund is sanctioned by the Centre.

The DoNER minister further said the emphasis has been on greater use of technology in implementation of projects in the past three to four years.

“The DPRs are available online now and such transparency never existed before. There is no scope for misutilisation of funds sanctioned for projects now,” he said.

Panelists at the forum also said that a system of “just-in-time” release of funds for projects has been initiated with a time of six months from the sanction of the project to the work order.

The DoNER minister also informed that currently, the ministry and the NEC in Shillong has “real-time” communication in a bid to keep the ministry in the loop in regard to day to day functioning of the council, which functions under the ministry.

NEC secretary, Ram Muivah also disclosed that a decision to drop projects that were over five years old, barring road projects, has been taken as a disincentive for delay of implementation of projects.

“Only a few of them are over five years old though. Most of the projects are below five years,” Muivah told reporters.

Ashtalakshmi showrooms

The NITI Forum that also disclosed two Purbashree outlets at Dilli Haat are currently functioning while there is a move to popularize Northeast handloom and handicraft products through “Ashtalakshmi” outlets across the country.

The name (Ashtalakshmi) is derived from Prime Minister Narendra Modi terming the eight (Ashta) states of the Northeast as “Ashtalakshmi”, keeping in view the immense scope for development and abundant pool of resources available in the region