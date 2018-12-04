Farmers’ Parliament aims to help farmers increase productivity: Conrad

SHILLONG: The first Farmers’ Parliament of Meghalaya was held here with an objective to bring about a close connection between the policy makers and the farmers to ensure that farmers are given importance on the government schemes and different missions launched by the government..

The Farmers’ Parliament was attended by farmers coming from different parts of Khasi, Jaintia and Ri-Bhoi District at State Convention center on Tuesday.

Stressing on purpose driven policies, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said the goal of the Farmers’ Parliament was to help farmers increase productivity and decrease the distress levels.

Asserting that the government has been making policies and implementing schemes without taking into consideration the concerns of the farmers, he said the government needed to be clear and wanted to hear from the farmers about their problems.

Stating that there are infrastructural and logistical challenges, he said the farmers were to adapt to the different kinds of trends witnessed in the market.

“There are so many technologies today and I would want to bring this technology to Meghalaya and want the farmers to see and want the government officials help connect the farmers and the technology providers to be able to help our farmers get value for their produce,” Sangma said.

Sharing anecdotes on his visit to SIAL which is a food processing conference in France, he informed on the state government’s tie up with SIAL so as to have an Indian SIAL.

“We would have a food programme here in Shillong and connect the entire North East and South East Asian and ASEAN nations. I feel that if all these countries come together this whole region could become a hub of food processing for the entire world,” he added.

Sangma also informed that the Government is looking forward to establish a Farmers’ Commission to engage with the farmers directly and to look at solution to tackle the problems being faced by farmers.

Terming, the day as a historic moment, guest of honor, Agriculture Minister Banteidor Lyngdoh, he said the government could understand the problems of the farmers and address the concerns accordingly through the farmers programme.

Referring to the award received by the state which has been adjudged the Most Improved Small State in the category of Agriculture, he said the department and the farmers had worked hard to get the award.

Agriculture Production Commissioner, KN Kumar said small, marginal, semi-medium comprised 96 per cent of the total farmers in the state and 3 lakh farmers depended on 15 per cent of land.

Marginal farmers own less than 1 hectare while small farmers own less than 2 hectare of land. Semi-medium farmers own less than 4 hectares of land.

He said farmers’ organisation were very weak and not able to articulate their concern effectively.

According to him, only those farmers who have diversified to animal husbandry, agriculture and fishery and other plantation are able to sustain their livelihood.