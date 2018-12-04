D D Lapang to join NPP on December 10

NONGPOH: Former Chief Minister of Meghalaya and a former president of Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee, Dr. DD Lapang along with his supporters from across Ri Bhoi district will join the National People’s Party (NPP) in grand function which will be held on December 10 at Umbuda playground here.

A source informed that top leaders of the NPP which includes the Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong and other cabinet ministers of the government will be among the guests who will welcome the veteran politician into the party’s fold along with his loyal supporters from all five Assembly constituencies of Ri Bhoi District.

Several senior Congress leaders from the District including those from the Mahila wing who quit the party recently following Dr. Lapang’s resignation from the Congress party in September earlier this year will also join the NPP during the function here.