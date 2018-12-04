CBI court rejects bail plea of NEHU professor

SHILLONG: The Sessions Court has rejected the bail application of NEHU associate professor and head of the Department of Bio-medical Engineering, Dinesh Bhatia, who was arrested on November 23 by the CBI for alleged corruption in procurement of equipment under his department.

Bhatia was caught red-handed by the CBI for taking bribe.

Earlier, after the four-day police custody, the accused was produced before the court on November 27 and the court forwarded him to judicial custody for 14 days.

The accused had filed a bail application on November 28 and the matter was heard on November 30.

The court had reserved the order for Monday.

Earlier, during the hearing, the court rejected his bail application and sent him to judicial custody.

The CBI special judge considered the plea of CBI to unravel the corrupt nexus in NEHU in the matter of procurement of different costly equipment for academic purposes.

The court also considered the fact that the arrested accused person was in constant touch with some suppliers of NEHU through different mobile numbers as revealed by the sources.

After considering the material evidences collected during investigation till date by the CBI and after considering the oral submission by the CBI on November 30, the judge also found that the accused Bhatia was involved in the crime of corruption which is detrimental to the development of an elite institute like NEHU.