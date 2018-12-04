Apex Court to hear coal case today

SHILLONG: The Supreme Court will hear the pending coal mining issue in the state on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court lawyer and state counsel Ranjan Mukherjee said over phone from Delhi on Monday that issues related to mining policy, mining guidelines, alternate forms of livelihood and transportation of already extracted coal may be taken up during the hearing.

He, however, said since there are other pending cases, there may not be any final decision to lift the ban on coal mining.

The court may decide on the plea of State Coordination Committee of Coal Owners and Mine Dealers’ Forum to allow transportation of already extracted coal.

Mukherjee said he is in support of the plea of the Forum to allow transportation of the remaining extracted coal.

As on May 31 this year, the extracted coal that is yet to be transported is 1,76,655 metric tonnes.

During the last hearing of the case on November 12, the Supreme Court had also appointed senior advocate Colin Gonsalves as the amicus curiae as the petitioners All Dimasa Students Union and Hasao District Committee were not represented.