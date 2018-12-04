Amway launches herbal skincare range in NE

GUWAHATI: Amway India, the country’s largest FMCG direct selling company, announced its foray into the herbal skincare market with the launch of a range of products from its entry-level premium beauty brand, Attitude here on Tuesday.

“Our target comsumers for the Attitude Herbals range of three products – a day cream, night cream and a face wash – is youth. The company aims to double the sales of its Attitude Herbals brand to Rs 45 crore in the next three years,” Chandra Chakraborty, vice president, East, Amway India, told reporters at the launch here.

The turnover of the company in Assam alone is Rs 4crore per month, with the state contributing about three per cent to Amway India’s total turnover.

Over the past year, the company has focused on making products based on traditional herbs. Asked whether Amway plans to procure herbs from the Northeast, which has an abundant variety, Chakraborty said that the herbs are sourced from vendors certified by the company’s research and development team. “Of late, we have been procuring a lot of traditional herbs from India,” he said.