Agnes may be shifted to B’luru

SHILLONG: The family members are in consultation with NEIGRIHMS as there are suggestions to refer CSWO president Agnes Kharshiing to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru to have further assessment and treatment as she had suffered multiple head injuries.

John Kharshiing, brother of Agnes, said it will depend on the suggestions and recommendation of NEIGRIHMS doctors who had successfully treated her.