69 persons sleeping on pavements

SHILLONG: The High Court of Meghalaya has pursued the plight of the homeless people based on a PIL.

The pending matter came up for hearing in the division bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Justice HS Thangkhiew on Monday.

The PIL was filed by Khroolamsalanki Pariat.

During the hearing, it was known that in compliance to the court order on November 27, the chief executive officer of the Shillong Municipal Board along with the petitioner had visited many places.

As many as 69 persons were identified to be sleeping on pavements and they have been persuaded to take shelter at the shelter home but only 13 came to the home and the others, by one pretext or another, had refused.

Additional senior government advocate S Sengupta submitted that the board members will still try to persuade them to take shelter in the shelter home at night.

Counsel for the petitioner SK Nongrum along with the petitioner present in the court said he and the authorised members of the Board will visit many places to persuade all persons sleeping on pavements to stay in shelter home at night.

“We direct the chief executive officer of the Board to take the petitioner along for persuading the remaining persons to take shelter in the shelter home of the Board,” the court said.

The Board will facilitate the visit of the petitioner by providing conveyance and other facilities, the court said.

The matter will come up for hearing after a week.