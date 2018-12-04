3 drug dealers arrested in Shillong, heroin seized

SHILLONG: Shillong Police have managed to arrest a big fishes who are involved in supplying high grade heroin in the city. Police along with Anti Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) arrested three drug peddlers from the city on Monday evening and also seized huge cache of high grade heroin from their possession.

The SP City Steve Rynjah on Tuesday told reporters that based on the information, Police raided two residences in Block D and Block F in Madanrting and recovered altogether 98 grams of high grade heroin

At first, Police raided the house belonging to Rebecca Hmar and her husband Vanlal Mawia Hmar in Block F and Police initially detected 23.42 grams of heroin which was followed by another seizure of 12.89 grams. Police also recovered cash Rs 34,760.

Police continued its operation and raided the residence of one Lalpeng Rawli at Block D and recovered 61.6 grams of high grade heroin besides cash amounting to Rs 1.41 lakh which police believe is the proceeds of the heroin sold in the market.

According to Rynjah, peddlers usually keep heroin in soap cases and each case is sold at a rate of Rs 35000 in Shillong and police in its raid seized as many as eight soap cases containing heroin worth Rs 2.5 lakh.

He also said that the police altogether seized 98 grams of heroin in the raid and the rate of the seized contraband items in the international market is Rs 9.8 lakhs

A case has been registered against the arrested persons under section 21 (B) and Section 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act

He also said that with the arrest of three people, police had been able to penetrate into one layer of the cartel and there are many more layers that police would have to penetrate.

Stating that the contraband items have been smuggled to Shillong from other neighbouring countries/states and probably from Myanmar, Rynjah added that the District Police this year had seized 1.5 kg of heroin and 20000 tablets of methamphetamine

Police have also registered as many as 49 cases under NDPS this year.