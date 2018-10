Ladies! Drink more water to reduce bladder infections

The health benefits of The health benefits of drinking sufficient water are endless, the latest being- reduction of bladder infections in women.Senior author Dr. Yair Lotan said, “In the controlled trial, women who drank an additional 1.5 liters of water daily experienced 48 percent fewer repeat bladder infections than those who drank their usual volume of fluids. The participants self-reported their usual volume as less than 1.5 liters of fluid daily, which is about six 8-ounce glasses.”That’s a significant difference,” said Dr. Lotan. “These findings are important because more than half of all women report having bladder infections, which are one of the most common infections in women.”He added that more than a quarter of women experience a secondary infection within six months of an initial infection and 44 to 77 percent will have a recurrence within a year. Physicians suspect more fluids help to reduce bacteria and limit the ability of bacteria to attach to the bladder. Symptoms for acute uncomplicated cystitis, a type of urinary tract infection (UTI), include painful or difficulty in urination, a feeling of a full bladder, an urgency or frequency of urination, tenderness in the lower abdominal area, and possibly blood in the urine. (ANI)