Tura police sensitizes students on cyber crime threat

TURA: In a first of its kind for college students in Tura, a daylong awareness programme on cyber crime and security awareness was organised by the National Service Scheme of ICFAI University in collaboration with Meghalaya police for students on Thursday.

The programme was inaugurated by Deputy Superintendent of Police G W Lyngdoh who highlighted the dangers of cyber crime and gave valuable suggestions on ways to tackle it.

He presented various case studies and videos about cyber crime and how to avoid or fight against it in today’s fast changing world where technology is the latest weapon in crime.

Police officers from the cyber wing, Sub Inspectors, R G Momin, and M Chettri, covered topics about introduction to cyber crime and various terminologies, types of cyber crime along with combating methods and the advantages and disadvantages of social media.

The students were particularly advised on the “Do’s and Don’ts” of social media and were also encouraged to spread awareness regarding cyber crimes.

West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, MGR Kumar, who actively supported the programme, said that more programmes of similar nature would be conducted in the near future for spreading awareness on cyber crime.

“Cyber crime is the latest and perhaps the most complicated problem in the cyber world. In order to create awareness on its danger and help students tackle it, our NSS unit with active support from the district executive force (DEF) of west Garo Hills police organised this programme. Such events will go a long way in creating awareness for young students,” said ICFAI administrator Buddhadev Prasad.

Earlier, the Dean of ICFAI college, Mrs Viola Sonatchi B Sangma gave the welcome address laying stress on the need for awareness in today’s world where internet plays a key role in people’s lives.