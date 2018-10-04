State may make space for protesters in city

SHILLONG: The state government is toying with the idea of creating a space similar to Jantar Mantar in Delhi that will be meant for demonstrations and sit-ins.

The government is planning to utilise the PWD land at Barik Point to develop the official protest area.

Members of the Planning Board led by its chairman Lambor Malngiang and PWD officials inspected the land on Wednesday. The board is planning a multi-storeyed parking lot as well as space for protests.

Later, Malngiang emphasised the need to develop such a space since various organisations are forced to hold protests at the parking lot near Additional Secretariat, which is a small space.

Former chief minister EK Mawlong wanted to create a permanent space at the same site. However, he could not make this a reality since his government did not last.

Former deputy CM Bindo Lanong too wanted a venue for protests but at the 5th Ground at Polo. However, none of the governments followed up on this proposal.

“We have asked the PWD to submit the report within a month’s time on the status of this land at Barik point,” he said, adding that the government will be looking to develop a similar infrastructure wherever land is available in the city.

Informing that the total area of this plot of land is around two acres, he said that they will wait for the PWD report to take a call on shifting these offices.

Bus service for schools

Meanwhile, Malngiang also reiterated that the government is keen to make it mandatory for city schools to introduce bus service for students. The Education Department has been asked to hold discussions with school authorities on the need to have bus facility.

Malngiang said school buses will go a long way to address traffic congestion in the city.He further observed that the present trend of ferrying schoolchildren in private vehicles has led to huge problem on city roads.

The state government in 2012 had a number of school buses on a pilot basis to ease traffic congestion. Former Urban Affairs Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh had informed that the government had invited several schools to avail the school buses.